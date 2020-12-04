Red Flag Warning issued December 4 at 6:01PM PST until December 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM SATURDAY FOR THE LOS

ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY

DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF

LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…

.Winds have diminished across the area, but it will remain gusty

in the mountains and foothills, with isolated gusts up to 35 mph

through Saturday. The air mass will remain extremely dry with

minimum humidities in the single digits to lower teens across

most valleys and mountains during this time. Poor overnight

recoveries of only 10-20 percent will be likely for windier areas

of the fire district. Elevated to brief critical fire weather

conditions will persist through Sunday due to continued dry air

and locally gusty offshore winds.

Another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin late Sunday

night and continue through at least Tuesday. Northeast winds

gusts will likely increase to near 60 mph, or possibly higher, by

Monday morning. There is some uncertainty in humidities, as an

upper level system moving over the area at that time may bring

slight increases in humidity at lower levels. However, drying

conditions are expected through the day Monday into Tuesday with

humidities again dropping to teens and single digits.

* Winds and humidity…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

are expected to continue through Saturday evening. Sunday night

through Tuesday, northeast winds will increase to 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph. Isolated gusts may exceed 60 mph early

Monday.

* Relative Humidity…3 to 10 percent through Saturday with

minimal overnight recoveries. Increasing slightly Sunday night

into Monday morning then decreasing to teens and single digits

through Tuesday.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.