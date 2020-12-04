Red Flag Warning issued December 4 at 2:28PM PST until December 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM SATURDAY FOR THE LOS
ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY
DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM TODAY FOR THE LOS
ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND COASTS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS
AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF
LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…
.Winds are decreasing today, however, it will remain gusty in the
mountains and foothills with isolated gusts up to 35 mph through
Saturday. The air mass remains extremely dry with minimum
humidities in the single digits to lower teens expected across
most valleys and mountains through Saturday. Poor overnight
recoveries of only 10-20 percent will be likely for windier areas
of the fire district. Elevated to brief critical fire weather
conditions will persist after Sunday due to continued dry air and
locally gusty offshore winds.
Another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin late Sunday
night and continue through at least Tuesday. Northeast winds are
expected to increase again with gusts up to 60 mph or possibly
higher early Monday. There is some uncertainty on the humidities
as the upper level system coming through at that time may have
some moisture at higher levels that may translate into slight
increases in humidity below. However, drying conditions are
expected through the day Monday into Tuesday with humidities again
dropping to teens and single digits.
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE
VENTURA AND SAN FERNANDO VALLEYS AND THE VENTURA COASTS…
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is
in effect from late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.
* Winds…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph through this
evening, mainly inland areas. For Sunday night into Tuesday,
northeast winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…6 to 12 percent inland, 20 to 40 percent
coast today.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.