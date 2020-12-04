Red Flag Warning issued December 4 at 2:28PM PST until December 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM SATURDAY FOR THE LOS

ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY

DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM TODAY FOR THE LOS

ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND COASTS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS

AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF

LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…

.Winds are decreasing today, however, it will remain gusty in the

mountains and foothills with isolated gusts up to 35 mph through

Saturday. The air mass remains extremely dry with minimum

humidities in the single digits to lower teens expected across

most valleys and mountains through Saturday. Poor overnight

recoveries of only 10-20 percent will be likely for windier areas

of the fire district. Elevated to brief critical fire weather

conditions will persist after Sunday due to continued dry air and

locally gusty offshore winds.

Another Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin late Sunday

night and continue through at least Tuesday. Northeast winds are

expected to increase again with gusts up to 60 mph or possibly

higher early Monday. There is some uncertainty on the humidities

as the upper level system coming through at that time may have

some moisture at higher levels that may translate into slight

increases in humidity below. However, drying conditions are

expected through the day Monday into Tuesday with humidities again

dropping to teens and single digits.

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

VENTURA AND SAN FERNANDO VALLEYS AND THE VENTURA COASTS…

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is

in effect from late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.

* Winds…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph through this

evening, mainly inland areas. For Sunday night into Tuesday,

northeast winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…6 to 12 percent inland, 20 to 40 percent

coast today.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.