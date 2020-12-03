Red Flag Warning issued December 3 at 9:09AM PST until December 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE
SANTA CLARITA VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND
COASTS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
.The strong Santa Ana wind event continues to bring wind gusts of
60-70 mph to foothills and mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles
Counties, along with northeast gusts of 35-50 mph for lower
valleys and coastal areas. Winds will remain strong through the
morning then decrease through the afternoon hours. Humidities
mainly in the 10-15 percent range will drop into more widespread
single digit values this afternoon. This remains a particularly
dangerous situation for the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley due
to the combination of extremely dry vegetation, strong winds, and
very dry air through the morning hours. Elevated to brief
critical fire weather conditions will persist after Saturday due
to offshore winds and dry air through early next week.
Another Santa Ana may develop over the region late Monday through
Tuesday.
* This is a particularly dangerous situation due to an unusual
duration of extremely dry vegetation, strong winds, and very dry
air leading to very critical fire weather conditions. Any new
fire ignition in these areas will likely have very dangerous
fire spread that could potentially threaten life and property.
The most severe conditions are expected until noon today.
* Winds…Northeast 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph. Strongest
winds in the morning. Winds decreasing to 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 50 mph at times late this afternoon and at times
through Saturday.
* Relative Humidity…6 to 12 percent today and 3 to 10 percent
Friday and Saturday.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for very rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
very extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and
property. The strong winds could also down trees and power
lines.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.