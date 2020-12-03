Red Flag Warning issued December 3 at 9:09AM PST until December 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE

SANTA CLARITA VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND

COASTS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

.The strong Santa Ana wind event continues to bring wind gusts of

60-70 mph to foothills and mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles

Counties, along with northeast gusts of 35-50 mph for lower

valleys and coastal areas. Winds will remain strong through the

morning then decrease through the afternoon hours. Humidities

mainly in the 10-15 percent range will drop into more widespread

single digit values this afternoon. This remains a particularly

dangerous situation for the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley due

to the combination of extremely dry vegetation, strong winds, and

very dry air through the morning hours. Elevated to brief

critical fire weather conditions will persist after Saturday due

to offshore winds and dry air through early next week.

Another Santa Ana may develop over the region late Monday through

Tuesday.

* This is a particularly dangerous situation due to an unusual

duration of extremely dry vegetation, strong winds, and very dry

air leading to very critical fire weather conditions. Any new

fire ignition in these areas will likely have very dangerous

fire spread that could potentially threaten life and property.

The most severe conditions are expected until noon today.

* Winds…Northeast 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph. Strongest

winds in the morning. Winds decreasing to 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph at times late this afternoon and at times

through Saturday.

* Relative Humidity…6 to 12 percent today and 3 to 10 percent

Friday and Saturday.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for very rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

very extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and

property. The strong winds could also down trees and power

lines.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.