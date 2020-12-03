Red Flag Warning issued December 3 at 9:09AM PST until December 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE

SANTA CLARITA VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND

COASTS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

.The strong Santa Ana wind event continues to bring wind gusts of

60-70 mph to foothills and mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles

Counties, along with northeast gusts of 35-50 mph for lower

valleys and coastal areas. Winds will remain strong through the

morning then decrease through the afternoon hours. Humidities

mainly in the 10-15 percent range will drop into more widespread

single digit values this afternoon. This remains a particularly

dangerous situation for the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley due

to the combination of extremely dry vegetation, strong winds, and

very dry air through the morning hours. Elevated to brief

critical fire weather conditions will persist after Saturday due

to offshore winds and dry air through early next week.

Another Santa Ana may develop over the region late Monday through

Tuesday.

* Winds…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated

gusts to 60 mph in the hills this morning. Wind gusts 25-40 mph

in the hills this afternoon through Friday.

* Relative Humidity…6 to 12 percent today and 4 to 10 percent on

Friday. Minimal overnight recoveries.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.