Red Flag Warning issued December 3 at 3:26PM PST until December 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR THE
LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE SANTA CLARITA
VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE
LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND COASTS DUE TO GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
.The Santa Ana wind event will decrease through Friday, however,
it will remain gusty in the mountains and foothills with gusts of
35 to 45 mph. Lower elevations will see less wind with some gusts
to 25 to 35 mph at times through Friday morning. The air mass
remains extremely dry with minimum humidities in the single digits
to lower teens expected across most valleys and mountains through
Saturday. Poor overnight recoveries of only 10-20 percent will be
likely for windier areas of the fire district. Elevated to brief
critical fire weather conditions will persist after Saturday due
to continued dry air and locally gusty offshore winds.
Another Santa Ana may develop over the region Monday through
Wednesday or Thursday of next week.
* Winds…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 45 mph at times
tonight and Friday. Less wind expected Friday afternoon through
Saturday.
* Relative Humidity…6 to 12 percent today and 3 to 10 percent
Friday and Saturday. Minimal overnight recoveries.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable
for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire
behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.