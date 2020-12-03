Red Flag Warning issued December 3 at 3:26PM PST until December 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR THE

LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE SANTA CLARITA

VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE

LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND COASTS DUE TO GUSTY

WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

.The Santa Ana wind event will decrease through Friday, however,

it will remain gusty in the mountains and foothills with gusts of

35 to 45 mph. Lower elevations will see less wind with some gusts

to 25 to 35 mph at times through Friday morning. The air mass

remains extremely dry with minimum humidities in the single digits

to lower teens expected across most valleys and mountains through

Saturday. Poor overnight recoveries of only 10-20 percent will be

likely for windier areas of the fire district. Elevated to brief

critical fire weather conditions will persist after Saturday due

to continued dry air and locally gusty offshore winds.

Another Santa Ana may develop over the region Monday through

Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

* Winds…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 45 mph at times

tonight and Friday. Less wind expected Friday afternoon through

Saturday.

* Relative Humidity…6 to 12 percent today and 3 to 10 percent

Friday and Saturday. Minimal overnight recoveries.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable

for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire

behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.