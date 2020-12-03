High Wind Warning issued December 3 at 1:04PM PST until December 3 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Monica Mountains, Ventura County Mountains, Los

Angeles County Mountains, and Santa Clarita Valley.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 3 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Wind Advisory, until noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roadways may be affected by gusty cross

winds. Travel may be difficult at times. This includes

Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.