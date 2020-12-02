Red Flag Warning issued December 2 at 9:55AM PST until December 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE

SANTA CLARITA VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND

COASTS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

.A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to develop

this evening and continue through Thursday with continued gusty

winds and very low humidities through Friday and Saturday. Red

flag conditions are likely over most of Los Angeles and Ventura

Counties. This is a particularly dangerous situation for the

mountains due to the combination of extremely dry vegetation, strong

winds, and very dry air especially Thursday morning into Thursday

afternoon. Elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions will

persist after Saturday due to offshore winds and dry air through

early next week.

* This is a particularly dangerous situation due to an unusual

duration of extremely dry vegetation, strong winds, and very

dry air leading to very critical fire weather conditions. Any

new fire ignition in these areas will likely have very

dangerous fire spread that could potentially threaten life and

property. The most severe conditions are expected between 6am

and 3pm Thursday.

* Winds…Northeast 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph. Strongest

on Thursday morning. Winds decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph at times Thursday night through Saturday.

* Relative Humidity…5 to 12 percent with minimal overnight

recoveries. Driest Friday and Saturday.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for very rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

very extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and

property. The strong winds could also down trees and power

lines.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.