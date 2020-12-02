Red Flag Warning issued December 2 at 9:55AM PST until December 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE
SANTA CLARITA VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND
COASTS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
.A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to develop
this evening and continue through Thursday with continued gusty
winds and very low humidities through Friday and Saturday. Red
flag conditions are likely over most of Los Angeles and Ventura
Counties. This is a particularly dangerous situation for the
mountains due to the combination of extremely dry vegetation, strong
winds, and very dry air especially Thursday morning into Thursday
afternoon. Elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions will
persist after Saturday due to offshore winds and dry air through
early next week.
* This is a particularly dangerous situation due to an unusual
duration of extremely dry vegetation, strong winds, and very
dry air leading to very critical fire weather conditions. Any
new fire ignition in these areas will likely have very
dangerous fire spread that could potentially threaten life and
property. The most severe conditions are expected between 6am
and 3pm Thursday.
* Winds…Northeast 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph. Strongest
on Thursday morning. Winds decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 50 mph at times Thursday night through Saturday.
* Relative Humidity…5 to 12 percent with minimal overnight
recoveries. Driest Friday and Saturday.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for very rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
very extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and
property. The strong winds could also down trees and power
lines.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.