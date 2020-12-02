Red Flag Warning issued December 2 at 9:55AM PST until December 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE

SANTA CLARITA VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND

COASTS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

.A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to develop

this evening and continue through Thursday with continued gusty

winds and very low humidities through Friday and Saturday. Red

flag conditions are likely over most of Los Angeles and Ventura

Counties. This is a particularly dangerous situation for the

mountains due to the combination of extremely dry vegetation, strong

winds, and very dry air especially Thursday morning into Thursday

afternoon. Elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions will

persist after Saturday due to offshore winds and dry air through

early next week.

* Winds…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated

gusts to 60 mph in the hills. Strongest on Thursday morning.

Gusts 25-40 mph in the hills Thursday afternoon through Friday.

* Relative Humidity…5 to 10 percent with minimal overnight

recoveries. Driest Friday.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.