Red Flag Warning issued December 2 at 9:55AM PST until December 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE
SANTA CLARITA VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND
COASTS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
.A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to develop
this evening and continue through Thursday with continued gusty
winds and very low humidities through Friday and Saturday. Red
flag conditions are likely over most of Los Angeles and Ventura
Counties. This is a particularly dangerous situation for the
mountains due to the combination of extremely dry vegetation, strong
winds, and very dry air especially Thursday morning into Thursday
afternoon. Elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions will
persist after Saturday due to offshore winds and dry air through
early next week.
* Winds…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated
gusts to 60 mph in the hills. Strongest on Thursday morning.
Gusts 25-40 mph in the hills Thursday afternoon through Friday.
* Relative Humidity…5 to 10 percent with minimal overnight
recoveries. Driest Friday.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.