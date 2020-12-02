Red Flag Warning issued December 2 at 3:01PM PST until December 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE

SANTA CLARITA VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND

COASTS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

.A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event remains on-track to

develop this evening and continue through at least midday on Thursday

with continued gusty winds and very low humidities through Friday

and Saturday. Red flag conditions are likely over most of Los

Angeles and Ventura Counties. This is a particularly dangerous

situation for the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley due to the

combination of extremely dry vegetation, strong winds, and very

dry air especially Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon.

Elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions will persist

after Saturday due to offshore winds and dry air through early

next week.

Another Santa Ana may develop over the region late Monday through

Tuesday.

* This is a particularly dangerous situation due to an unusual

duration of extremely dry vegetation, strong winds, and very

dry air leading to very critical fire weather conditions. Any

new fire ignition in these areas will likely have very

dangerous fire spread that could potentially threaten life and

property. The most severe conditions are expected between 6am

and 3pm Thursday.

* Winds…Northeast 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph. Strongest

winds late tonight and Thursday morning. Winds decreasing to 20

to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph at times Thursday night through

Saturday.

* Relative Humidity…4 to 12 percent with minimal overnight

recoveries. Driest Friday and Saturday.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for very rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

very extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and

property. The strong winds could also down trees and power

lines.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.