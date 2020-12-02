Red Flag Warning issued December 2 at 3:01PM PST until December 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND THE
SANTA CLARITA VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND
COASTS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
.A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event remains on-track to
develop this evening and continue through at least midday on Thursday
with continued gusty winds and very low humidities through Friday
and Saturday. Red flag conditions are likely over most of Los
Angeles and Ventura Counties. This is a particularly dangerous
situation for the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley due to the
combination of extremely dry vegetation, strong winds, and very
dry air especially Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon.
Elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions will persist
after Saturday due to offshore winds and dry air through early
next week.
Another Santa Ana may develop over the region late Monday through
Tuesday.
* Winds…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated
gusts to 60 mph in the hills. Strongest winds late tonight and
Thursday morning. Gusts 25-40 mph in the hills Thursday
afternoon through Friday.
* Relative Humidity…4 to 10 percent with minimal overnight
recoveries. Driest Friday.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.