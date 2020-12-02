High Wind Warning issued December 2 at 9:59PM PST until December 3 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roadways may be affected by gusty cross
winds. Travel may be difficult at times. This includes
Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.