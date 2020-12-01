Red Flag Warning issued December 1 at 3:02PM PST until December 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS

AND THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS

AND COASTS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

.A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to develop

Wednesday evening and continue through at least Friday or

Saturday, resulting in Red Flag Conditions over most of Los

Angeles and Ventura Counties. There is a chance that Red Flag

conditions will continue through early next week.

* Winds…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated

gusts to 60 mph in the hills. Strongest on Thursday.

* Relative Humidity…5 to 15 percent with minimal overnight

recoveries. Driest Friday.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.