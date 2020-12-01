Red Flag Warning issued December 1 at 2:29PM PST until December 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS
AND THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS
AND COASTS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
.A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to develop
Wednesday evening and continue through at least Friday or
Saturday, resulting in Red Flag Conditions over most of Los
Angeles and Ventura Counties. There is a chance that Red Flag
conditions will continue through early next week.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Friday.
* Winds…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Strongest
on Thursday.
* Relative Humidity…5 to 15 percent with minimal overnight
recoveries. Driest Friday.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.
Comments