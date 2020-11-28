Red Flag Warning issued November 28 at 10:21AM PST until November 28 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE
VENTURA COUNTY AND LOS ANGELES COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SANTA CLARITA
VALLEY, AND VENTURA VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
.Gusty northeast winds will continue across the wind prone areas
of Los Angeles and Ventura counties today, but will not be as
strong or widespread as the past two days. The strongest northeast
winds will be focused across the Los Angeles and Ventura county
mountains, the Santa Clarita Valley, and the eastern portions of
the Ventura county valleys through early this afternoon, when
northeast wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph will be common. In addition,
minimum humidities are expected to fall to between 5 and 15
percent today. As a result, Red Flag criteria are expected to be
met in these areas, and a Red Flag Warning is in effect through 6
pm today. There is the potential for another moderate to strong
Santa Ana wind event sometime between Tuesday and Thursday, with
considerable uncertainty in the timing and strength of this event.
* Winds…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph,
gradually diminishing by mid afternoon. Strongest winds across
the Santa Clarita Valley and eastern Ventura valleys.
* Relative Humidity…Humidities between 5 and 15 percent today.
Poor recoveries tonight in the foothills and wind prone areas.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, which would threaten life and
property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are occurring. A combination of strong winds…low relative
humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid fire
spread and extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.