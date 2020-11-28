Red Flag Warning issued November 28 at 10:21AM PST until November 28 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR

GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

VENTURA COUNTY AND LOS ANGELES COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SANTA CLARITA

VALLEY, AND VENTURA VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY

LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

.Gusty northeast winds will continue across the wind prone areas

of Los Angeles and Ventura counties today, but will not be as

strong or widespread as the past two days. The strongest northeast

winds will be focused across the Los Angeles and Ventura county

mountains, the Santa Clarita Valley, and the eastern portions of

the Ventura county valleys through early this afternoon, when

northeast wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph will be common. In addition,

minimum humidities are expected to fall to between 5 and 15

percent today. As a result, Red Flag criteria are expected to be

met in these areas, and a Red Flag Warning is in effect through 6

pm today. There is the potential for another moderate to strong

Santa Ana wind event sometime between Tuesday and Thursday, with

considerable uncertainty in the timing and strength of this event.

* Winds…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph gradually

diminishing by mid afternoon. Strongest winds over the Los Angeles

county mountains.

* Relative Humidity…Humidities between 5 and 15 percent today.

Very poor humidity recovery tonight.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, which would threaten life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are occurring. A combination of strong winds…low relative

humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid fire

spread and extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.