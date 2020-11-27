Red Flag Warning issued November 27 at 6:12PM PST until November 28 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SATURDAY FOR GUSTY

NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE VENTURA COUNTY

AND LOS ANGELES COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY, AND

VENTURA VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

.Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds will continue to gust

between 35 and 45 mph across wind prone areas of Los Angeles and

Ventura counties and will continue to weaken into Saturday. The

gusty Santa Ana winds have lowered humidity values to between 5

and 15 percent, resulting in widespread Red Flag conditions across

Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Even though the offshore winds

have weakened, there will still be sufficient winds and very low

humidities for Red Flag conditions to continue through Saturday

for the Los Angeles and Ventura Mountains, and the Santa Clarita

and Ventura Valleys where wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph will coincide

with humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent.

* Winds…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph,

gradually diminishing this afternoon through Saturday when

wind speeds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be

common. Strongest winds across Los Angeles county.

* Relative Humidity…Humidities between 5 and 15 percent today

and Saturday. Very poor recoveries tonight.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are occurring. A combination of strong winds…low relative

humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid fire

spread and extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.