Red Flag Warning issued November 27 at 6:12PM PST until November 28 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SATURDAY FOR GUSTY
NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE VENTURA COUNTY
AND LOS ANGELES COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY, AND
VENTURA VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
.Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds will continue to gust
between 35 and 45 mph across wind prone areas of Los Angeles and
Ventura counties and will continue to weaken into Saturday. The
gusty Santa Ana winds have lowered humidity values to between 5
and 15 percent, resulting in widespread Red Flag conditions across
Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Even though the offshore winds
have weakened, there will still be sufficient winds and very low
humidities for Red Flag conditions to continue through Saturday
for the Los Angeles and Ventura Mountains, and the Santa Clarita
and Ventura Valleys where wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph will coincide
with humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent.
* Winds…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph,
gradually diminishing this afternoon through Saturday when
wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph will be
common. Isolated gusts to 55 mph this morning in the foothills.
* Relative Humidity…Humidities between 5 and 15 percent today
and Saturday. Poor recoveries tonight in the foothills and
wind prone areas.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are occurring. A combination of strong winds…low relative
humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid fire
spread and extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.