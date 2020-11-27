Red Flag Warning issued November 27 at 10:18AM PST until November 28 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SATURDAY FOR GUSTY

NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE VENTURA COUNTY

AND LOS ANGELES COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY, AND

VENTURA VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR THE

REMAINDER OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR THE

ANTELOPE VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY…

.Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds will continue to gust

between 40 and 60 mph across wind prone areas of Los Angeles and

Ventura counties this morning, then gradually weaken into

Saturday. The gusty Santa Ana winds have lowered humidity values

this morning to between 5 and 15 percent, resulting in widespread

Red Flag conditions being observed across Los Angeles and Ventura

counties. While the offshore winds will be somewhat weaker tonight

through Saturday, there will still be sufficient winds and very low

humidities for Red Flag conditions to continue through Saturday

for the Los Angeles and Ventura Mountains, and the Santa Clarita

and Ventura Valleys where wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph will coincide

with humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent.

* Winds…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph,

gradually diminishing this afternoon through Saturday when wind

speeds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph will be common.

Isolated gusts to 55 mph this morning in the foothills.

* Relative Humidity…Humidities between 5 and 15 percent today

and Saturday. Poor recoveries tonight in the foothills and wind

prone areas.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are occurring. A combination of strong winds…low relative

humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid fire

spread and extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.