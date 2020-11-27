Red Flag Warning issued November 27 at 10:18AM PST until November 27 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SATURDAY FOR GUSTY
NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE VENTURA COUNTY
AND LOS ANGELES COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY, AND
VENTURA VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR THE
REMAINDER OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR THE
ANTELOPE VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…
.Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds will continue to gust
between 40 and 60 mph across wind prone areas of Los Angeles and
Ventura counties this morning, then gradually weaken into
Saturday. The gusty Santa Ana winds have lowered humidity values
this morning to between 5 and 15 percent, resulting in widespread
Red Flag conditions being observed across Los Angeles and Ventura
counties. While the offshore winds will be somewhat weaker tonight
through Saturday, there will still be sufficient winds and very low
humidities for Red Flag conditions to continue through Saturday
for the Los Angeles and Ventura Mountains, and the Santa Clarita
and Ventura Valleys where wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph will coincide
with humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent.
* Winds…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph,
gradually diminishing this afternoon through Saturday. Isolated
gusts to 55 mph this morning across the foothills of the San
Fernando Valley, near the Highway 118 corridor.
* Relative Humidity…Humidities between 5 and 15 percent today
and Saturday. Poor recoveries tonight in the foothills and wind
prone areas.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are occurring. A combination of strong winds…low relative
humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid fire
spread and extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.