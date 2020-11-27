High Wind Warning issued November 27 at 2:51AM PST until November 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

Isolated gusts to 75 mph through mid morning.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Travel will

be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will affect travel on roadways

including Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5

and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas. If possible,

remain in your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use

caution if you must drive.