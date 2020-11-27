High Wind Warning issued November 27 at 2:51AM PST until November 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of north to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to 60 mph, strongest in the hills and below passes and canyons.
* WHERE…Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Interior Valleys
except the Ojai Valley, Ventura County Coastal Valleys and Santa
Monica Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Travel will
be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas. If possible,
remain in your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use
caution if you must drive.