High Wind Warning issued November 27 at 11:40AM PST until November 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Areas of north to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 60 mph, strongest in the hills and below passes and

canyons.

* WHERE…Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Interior Valleys

except the Ojai Valley, Ventura County Coastal Valleys and

Santa Monica Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Travel will

be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas. If possible,

remain in your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use

caution if you must drive.