Red Flag Warning issued November 26 at 9:42AM PST until November 27 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TODAY TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES
AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…
.Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds will develop later
today, peak tonight through Friday morning, then gradually weaken
into Saturday. The winds will stay locally breezy through the
weekend, with moderate offshore gusts over the Los Angeles and
Ventura Mountains and some of the valleys. Wind gusts between 40
and 65 mph are expected over much of Los Angeles and Ventura
Counties during the peak. Meanwhile, humidities will lower sharply
this afternoon and evening to 12 to 25 percent, lowering further
to 6 to 15 percent for Friday through Sunday. As a result, Red
Flag conditions are expected over much of Los Angeles and Ventura
Counties by this afternoon and evening when the stronger winds
and drier air start to coincide, continuing through early Friday
evening. There is a good chance that secondary Red Flag criteria
will be met Friday night through Saturday, and possibly Sunday,
over the mountains and windiest valleys.
* Winds…Northeast winds increasing during the day today, peaking
tonight through Friday morning at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph, then weakening into Saturday. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are
possible in the hills.
* Relative Humidity…Humidities will lower to 12 to 25 percent
Thursday afternoon and night, then lower further to 8 to 15
percent on Friday.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.