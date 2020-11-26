Red Flag Warning issued November 26 at 9:42AM PST until November 27 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TODAY TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY

FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES

AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY…

.Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds will develop later

today, peak tonight through Friday morning, then gradually weaken

into Saturday. The winds will stay locally breezy through the

weekend, with moderate offshore gusts over the Los Angeles and

Ventura Mountains and some of the valleys. Wind gusts between 40

and 65 mph are expected over much of Los Angeles and Ventura

Counties during the peak. Meanwhile, humidities will lower sharply

this afternoon and evening to 12 to 25 percent, lowering further

to 6 to 15 percent for Friday through Sunday. As a result, Red

Flag conditions are expected over much of Los Angeles and Ventura

Counties by this afternoon and evening when the stronger winds

and drier air start to coincide, continuing through early Friday

evening. There is a good chance that secondary Red Flag criteria

will be met Friday night through Saturday, and possibly Sunday,

over the mountains and windiest valleys.

* Winds…Northeast winds increasing today, peaking tonight

through Friday morning at 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph,

then weakening Friday night into Saturday. Isolated gusts to 75

mph possible during the period of peak winds.

* Relative Humidity…Humidities will lower to 12 to 25 percent

this afternoon and night, then to 8 to 15 percent on Friday.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.