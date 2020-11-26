Red Flag Warning issued November 26 at 11:25AM PST until November 28 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TODAY TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND
VENTURA MOUNTAINS, THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY AND THE VENTURA
VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
…RED FLAG WARNING FOR THE REMAINDER OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA
COUNTIES…EXCEPT FOR THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…FROM 2 PM TODAY
THROUGH 6 PM FRIDAY…
.Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds will develop during
the afternoon to evening hours today, peaking tonight through
Friday morning, then gradually weakening into Saturday. The winds
will remain locally breezy through the weekend, with moderate
offshore gusts over the Los Angeles and Ventura Mountains and some
of the valleys. Wind gusts between 40 and 65 mph are expected
over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties during the peak,
with isolated gusts to 75 mph over the higher peaks. Humidities
will lower sharply this afternoon and evening to 12 to 25 percent,
lowering further to 5 to 15 percent for Friday through Sunday. As
a result, Red Flag conditions are expected over much of Los
Angeles and Ventura Counties by this afternoon and evening when
the stronger winds and drier air start to coincide, continuing
through early Friday evening. The Red Flag conditions are expected
to continue Friday night through Saturday for the Los Angeles and
Ventura Mountains, and the Santa Clarita and Ventura Valleys.
* Winds…Northeast winds increasing through this evening, peaking
tonight through Friday morning at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph, then weakening to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph
Saturday. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible in the hills
tonight into early Friday, with isolated gusts to 45 mph
possible over the hills Saturday.
* Relative Humidity…Humidities lowering to 12 to 25 percent this
afternoon and night, then lowering further to 8 to 15 percent
on Friday.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.