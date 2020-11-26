Red Flag Warning issued November 26 at 11:25AM PST until November 28 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TODAY TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY

FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOS ANGELES AND

VENTURA MOUNTAINS, THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY AND THE VENTURA

VALLEYS DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

…RED FLAG WARNING FOR THE REMAINDER OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA

COUNTIES…EXCEPT FOR THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…FROM 2 PM TODAY

THROUGH 6 PM FRIDAY…

.Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds will develop during

the afternoon to evening hours today, peaking tonight through

Friday morning, then gradually weakening into Saturday. The winds

will remain locally breezy through the weekend, with moderate

offshore gusts over the Los Angeles and Ventura Mountains and some

of the valleys. Wind gusts between 40 and 65 mph are expected

over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties during the peak,

with isolated gusts to 75 mph over the higher peaks. Humidities

will lower sharply this afternoon and evening to 12 to 25 percent,

lowering further to 5 to 15 percent for Friday through Sunday. As

a result, Red Flag conditions are expected over much of Los

Angeles and Ventura Counties by this afternoon and evening when

the stronger winds and drier air start to coincide, continuing

through early Friday evening. The Red Flag conditions are expected

to continue Friday night through Saturday for the Los Angeles and

Ventura Mountains, and the Santa Clarita and Ventura Valleys.

* Winds…Northeast winds increasing through this evening, peaking

tonight through Friday morning at 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65

mph, then weakening to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph Friday

night through Saturday. Isolated gusts to 75 mph possible during

the period of peak winds tonight through early Friday.

* Relative Humidity…Humidities lowering to 12 to 25 percent this

afternoon and night, then to 8 to 15 percent on Friday, and then

to 5 to 15 percent on Saturday.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.