High Wind Warning issued November 26 at 8:15PM PST until November 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Travel will
be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will affect travel on roadways
included Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5
and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.