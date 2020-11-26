High Wind Warning issued November 26 at 8:15PM PST until November 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
except gusts to 60 mph in the hills and below passes and
canyons.
* WHERE…Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Interior Valleys
except the Ojai Valley, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa
Monica Mountains and San Fernando Valley. Strongest in the
hills and Santa Monica Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Travel will be
difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.