High Wind Warning issued November 26 at 3:32AM PST until November 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 25 to 40 mph
with gusts to 60 mph are expected. For the Wind Advisory,
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph are expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley
and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 3
PM PST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 AM this morning
to 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Travel will be
difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas. If possible,
remain in your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use
caution if you must drive.
