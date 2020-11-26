High Wind Warning issued November 26 at 3:32AM PST until November 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to 65 mph are expected. Isolated gusts to 75 mph are

possible. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 55 mph are expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to

3 PM PST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Travel will be

difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will affect travel on roadways

included Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5

and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas. If possible,

remain in your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use

caution if you must drive.