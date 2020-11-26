High Wind Warning issued November 26 at 2:15PM PST until November 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

except gusts to 60 mph in the hills and below passes and

canyons.

* WHERE…Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Interior Valleys

except the Ojai Valley, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa

Monica Mountains and San Fernando Valley. Strongest in the hills

and Santa Monica Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Travel will

be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.