High Wind Warning issued November 26 at 11:34AM PST until November 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to 65 mph are expected. Isolated gusts to 75 mph
are possible. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 25 to 35
mph with gusts to 55 mph are expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. Strongest in around
the Highway 14 and 126 corridors.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to
3 PM PST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, until 4 PM PST this
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Travel will
be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will affect travel on roadways
included Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5
and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas. If possible,
remain in your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use
caution if you must drive.