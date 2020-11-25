Red Flag Warning issued November 25 at 3:20PM PST until November 27 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES
AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…
.Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds will develop later
Thursday, peak Thursday night through Friday morning, then
gradually weaken into Saturday but stay locally breezy through the
weekend. Wind gusts between 40 and 65 mph are expected over much
of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties during the peak. Meanwhile,
humidities will lower sharply Thursday afternoon and evening to 12
to 25 percent, lowering further to 6 to 15 percent for Friday
through Sunday. As a result, Red Flag conditions are expected to
form over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties by Thursday
afternoon or evening when the wind and drier air start to
coincide, then continue through Friday evening. There is a
chance for secondary Red Flag criteria to be met Friday night
through Saturday or Sunday over the mountains and windiest
valleys.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 2 PM Thursday to 6 PM PST Friday. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds…Northeast winds will increase during the day Thursday,
peak Thursday night through Friday morning at 20 to 40 mph with
gusts to 65 mph, then weaken into Saturday.
* Relative Humidity…Humidities will lower to 12 to 25 percent
Thursday afternoon and night, then lower further to 8 to 15
percent on Friday.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with
potential fire ignition sources.
