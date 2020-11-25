Red Flag Warning issued November 25 at 3:20PM PST until November 27 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY

FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES

AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY…

.Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds will develop later

Thursday, peak Thursday night through Friday morning, then

gradually weaken into Saturday but stay locally breezy through the

weekend. Wind gusts between 40 and 65 mph are expected over much

of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties during the peak. Meanwhile,

humidities will lower sharply Thursday afternoon and evening to 12

to 25 percent, lowering further to 6 to 15 percent for Friday

through Sunday. As a result, Red Flag conditions are expected to

form over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties by Thursday

afternoon or evening when the wind and drier air start to

coincide, then continue through Friday evening. There is a

chance for secondary Red Flag criteria to be met Friday night

through Saturday or Sunday over the mountains and windiest

valleys.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 2 PM Thursday to 6 PM PST Friday. The Fire Weather

Watch is no longer in effect.

* Winds…Northeast winds will increase during the day Thursday,

peak Thursday night through Friday morning at 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph, then weaken into Saturday. Isolated gusts to 60

mph are possible in the hills.

* Relative Humidity…Humidities will lower to 12 to 25 percent

Thursday afternoon and night, then lower further to 8 to 15

percent on Friday.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources.