Hard Freeze Warning issued November 10 at 2:24AM PST until November 10 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Antelope
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Damage to outdoor plumbing possible. Expect severe
damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to
unprotected pets or livestock.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.