Hard Freeze Warning issued November 9 at 5:38AM PST until November 9 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 25 expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Cuyama
Valley.
* WHEN…For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PST this
morning. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late tonight through
Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Damage to outdoor plumbing possible. Expect severe
damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected
pets or livestock.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.