Hard Freeze Warning issued November 9 at 5:38AM PST until November 9 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures

as low as 25 expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 26 possible.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Cuyama

Valley.

* WHEN…For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PST this

morning. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late tonight through

Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Damage to outdoor plumbing possible. Expect severe

damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected

pets or livestock.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.