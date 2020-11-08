Hard Freeze Warning issued November 8 at 8:21AM PST until November 9 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 25 degrees expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Cuyama
Valley.
* WHEN…For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PST
Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Damage to outdoor plumbing possible. Expect severe
damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected
pets or livestock.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.