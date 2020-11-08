Hard Freeze Warning issued November 8 at 3:31AM PST until November 9 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures

as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Cuyama

Valley.

* WHEN…For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PST

Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM

PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Damage to outdoor plumbing possible. Expect severe

damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected

pets or livestock.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.