Hard Freeze Warning issued November 8 at 12:47PM PST until November 9 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 25 degrees expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Hard Freeze

Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees possible.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Cuyama

Valley.

* WHEN…For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PST

Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM PST this evening.

For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through

Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Damage to outdoor plumbing possible. Expect severe

damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected

pets or livestock.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.