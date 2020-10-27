Red Flag Warning issued October 27 at 10:03AM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR STRONG

NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF LOS

ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…

.The strong Santa Ana winds from Monday have weakened, but remain

gusty over much of the wind prone area of Los Angeles and Ventura

Counties, with gusts between 25 and 50 mph expected today. Minimum

humidities in the single digits will be common today, with many

areas below 5 percent. The Red Flag Warnings will continue

through 6pm today as a result, with conditions favorable for

extreme fire behavior and growth if a new fire starts. The only

area where the Red Flag Warning may need to be extended is the San

Gabriel Range of Los Angeles County, which will be decided today.

* Winds…North to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 mph.

Strongest winds from Ventura to Malibu and the Hollywood Hills.

* Relative Humidity…Minimum values between 3 and 10 percent.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable

for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire

behavior which would bring a significant threat to life and

property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are occurring. A combination of gusty winds…very low relative

humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to extreme

fire behavior with very rapid fire spread. Use extreme caution

with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged to

assemble their emergency supply kit and know your evacuation

route.