Red Flag Warning issued October 27 at 10:03AM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR STRONG
NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF LOS
ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…
.The strong Santa Ana winds from Monday have weakened, but remain
gusty over much of the wind prone area of Los Angeles and Ventura
Counties, with gusts between 25 and 50 mph expected today. Minimum
humidities in the single digits will be common today, with many
areas below 5 percent. The Red Flag Warnings will continue
through 6pm today as a result, with conditions favorable for
extreme fire behavior and growth if a new fire starts. The only
area where the Red Flag Warning may need to be extended is the San
Gabriel Range of Los Angeles County, which will be decided today.
* Winds…North to northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
Isolated gusts to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…Minimum values between 3 and 10 percent.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable
for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire
behavior which would bring a significant threat to life and
property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are occurring. A combination of strong winds…very low relative
humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to extreme
fire behavior with very rapid fire spread. Use extreme caution
with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged to
assemble their emergency supply kit and know your evacuation
route.