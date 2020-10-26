Red Flag Warning issued October 26 at 3:55PM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM TUESDAY FOR STRONG
NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF LOS
ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…
.A strong Santa Ana wind event is underway today across Los Angeles and Ventura
counties. Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 90 mph have already been observed
across the Los Angeles county mountains and adjacent foothills. The strongest
winds with this event are expected to continue through this evening, especially
in Los Angeles county, where the strongest upper level wind support exists.
The strong upper level wind support will likely bring strong and erratic
mountain wave wind conditions across the San Gabriel mountains through this
evening, with locally damaging winds surfacing into the foothills of the San
Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys, especially along the 118 and 210 corridors.
Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 75 mph will continue thorough this evening in the
mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and 50 to 60 mph in the
wind prone valleys and foothills. Wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph are expected across
the Ventura coast and Malibu to Hollywood Hills. Late tonight into Tuesday morning,
the Santa Ana winds are expected to weaken slightly, with further reduction of
winds by Tuesday afternoon. The downslope winds with this event have brought
rapid drying with many locations falling into single digits. This is a very dry
air mass with humidities falling as low as 2 to 5 percent today and Tuesday
(especially Los Angeles County), with very poor recoveries tonight.
The combination of a strong offshore pressure gradient, strong upper level
wind support, and significant cold air advection is producing the strongest
Santa Ana wind event we have seen so far this season, with the most dangerous
fire weather conditions we have seen since October 2019. A particularly
dangerous situation will continue through this evening for the Los Angeles
County mountains due to the unusual combination of strong and damaging
winds, single digit humidities, and extremely dry vegetation. New fire ignitions in
Los Angeles and Ventura counties will likely have very rapid fire growth,
extreme fire behavior, and long range spotting, resulting in a significant threat
to life and property.
* Winds…North to northeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts 35 to to 50
mph today. Strongest winds from Ventura to Malibu and the
Hollywood Hills. Winds shifting to onshore across the Ventura coast
late this afternoon and evening, with offshore winds redeveloping later
tonight into Tuesday morning across the LA/Ventura coast, with
gusts generally 25 to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…Widespread single digit humidities through
Tuesday. Humidities falling as low as 2 to 5 percent, driest
over Los Angeles County. Humidities will rise across the
Ventura coast late this afternoon and evening as competing
onshore winds return briefly.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for very rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are occurring. A combination of gusty winds…very low
relative humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to
extreme fire behavior with very rapid fire spread. Use extreme
caution with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged
to assemble their emergency supply kit and know your evacuation
route.