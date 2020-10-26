Red Flag Warning issued October 26 at 10:19AM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM TUESDAY FOR STRONG

NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF LOS

ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…

.A strong Santa Ana wind event is underway across Los Angeles and Ventura

counties today. Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 90 mph have already been observed

this morning across the Los Angeles county mountains and adjacent foothills.

The strongest winds are expected to continue through this evening, especially

in Los Angeles county, where the strongest upper level wind support exists.

The strong upper level wind support will likely bring strong and erratic

mountain wave wind conditions across the San Gabriel mountains through this

evening, with locally damaging winds surfacing into the foothills of the San

Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys, especially along the 118 and 210 corridors.

Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 90 mph will continue thorough this evening in the

mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and 50 to 65 mph in the

wind prone valleys and foothills. Wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph are expected across

the Ventura coast and Malibu to Hollywood Hills. Late tonight into Tuesday morning,

the Santa Ana winds are expected to weaken slightly, with further reduction of

winds by Tuesday afternoon. The downslope winds with this event have brought

rapid drying with many locations already falling into single digits this morning.

This is a very dry air mass with humidities expected to fall as low as 2 to

5 percent today and Tuesday (especially Los Angeles County), with very poor

recoveries tonight.

The combination of a strong offshore pressure gradient, strong upper level

wind support, and significant cold air advection is producing the strongest

Santa Ana wind event we have seen so far this season, with the most dangerous

fire weather conditions we have seen since October 2019. A particularly

dangerous situation is occurring today through this evening for the Los Angeles

County mountains due to the unusual combination of very strong and damaging

winds, single digit humidities, and extremely dry fuels. New fire ignitions in

Los Angeles and Ventura counties will have likely have very rapid fire growth,

extreme fire behavior, and long range spotting, resulting in a significant threat

to life and property.

* Winds…North to northeast 25 to 40 mph with damaging wind gusts

of 50 to 65 mph through this evening. Strongest winds across the

eastern Ventura valleys, Santa Clarita Valley, northern/western

portion of the San Fernando Valley, and the foothills of the San

Gabriel Valley along the Interstate 210 corridor. Winds likely

to diminish some later Monday night into Tuesday morning, with

gusts generally 30 to 45 mph, except local gusts to 50 mph in

the foothills.

* Relative Humidity…Widespread single digit humidities through

Tuesday. Humidities falling as low as 2 to 5 percent, driest

over Los Angeles County.

* Impacts…Due to the damaging wind gusts expected with this

event, there will be an increased risk of fire ignitions due to

downed trees and powerlines. If fire ignition occurs, conditions

will be favorable for very rapid fire spread, long range

spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would bring a

significant threat to life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are occurring. A combination of strong winds…very low relative

humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire

behavior with very rapid fire spread. Use extreme caution with

potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged to assemble

their emergency supply kit and know your evacuation route.