High Wind Warning issued October 26 at 8:04AM PDT until October 26 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains. Strongest across the eastern
portion near the Los Angeles County line, including the Topa
Topa Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees, power lines and temporary structures. Power outages are
expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive. Be prepared to secure all loose outdoor furniture
in advance of the onset of strong winds. Monitor the latest
forecasts on NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite media source.