High Wind Warning issued October 26 at 2:53PM PDT until October 26 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County
Coastal Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.