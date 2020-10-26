High Wind Warning issued October 26 at 1:08AM PDT until October 26 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains. Strongest across the eastern

portion.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees, power lines and temporary structures. Power outages are

expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive. Be prepared to secure all loose outdoor furniture

in advance of the onset of strong winds. Monitor the latest

forecasts on NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite media source.