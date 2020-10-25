Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 3:39PM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON FOR STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR

THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…

.Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds are expected to develop

across most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties late tonight

through Tuesday, likely the strongest Santa Ana event we have

seen so far this season. The strongest winds are expected late

tonight through Monday evening, when damaging gusts of 60 to

80 mph can be expected in the mountains, gusts of 50 to 60 mph in

the wind prone valleys, and gusts of 35 to 50 mph from the

Ventura coast to Malibu and the Hollywood Hills. The downslope

winds will bring rapid drying, with widespread single digit

humidities by late Monday morning, and continuing through

Tuesday. In general, the offshore winds are expected to diminish

slightly later Monday night and Tuesday, but there is some

uncertainty in how much the winds will decrease during this time

period.

The moderate to strong Santa Ana winds coupled with very low

humidities and very dry fuels will likely bring the most dangerous

fire weather conditions we have seen since October 2019 to Los

Angeles and Ventura counties. A particularly dangerous situation

is expected for the Los Angeles County mountains Monday afternoon

and evening due to the unusual combination of damaging wind gusts

of 60 to 75 mph, single digit humidities, and extremely dry

vegetation. New fire ignitions will have the potential for very

rapid fire growth, extreme fire behavior, and long range spotting,

resulting in a significant threat to life and property.

* Winds…Northeast 30 to 45 mph with damaging gusts of 60 to 70

mph late tonight through early Monday afternoon. Winds likely to

diminish slightly Monday night into Tuesday morning, with gusts

generally 45 to 60 mph.

* Relative Humidity…Lowering rapidly to 15 to 25 percent late

tonight into early Monday morning, then widespread single

digit humidities by late Monday morning through Tuesday.

Humidities potentially falling as low as 3 to 5 percent,

driest over Los Angeles county.

* Impacts…Due to the damaging wind gusts expected with this

event, there will be an increased risk of fire ignitions due

to downed trees and powerlines. If fire ignition occurs,

conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long range

spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life

and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

will likely occur. A combination of strong winds…very low

relative humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to

extreme fire behavior with very rapid fire spread. Use extreme

caution with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged

to assemble their emergency supply kit and know your evacuation

route.