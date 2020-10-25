Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 3:39PM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON FOR STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR
THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…
.Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds are expected to develop
across most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties late tonight
through Tuesday, likely the strongest Santa Ana event we have
seen so far this season. The strongest winds are expected late
tonight through Monday evening, when damaging gusts of 60 to
80 mph can be expected in the mountains, gusts of 50 to 60 mph in
the wind prone valleys, and gusts of 35 to 50 mph from the
Ventura coast to Malibu and the Hollywood Hills. The downslope
winds will bring rapid drying, with widespread single digit
humidities by late Monday morning, and continuing through
Tuesday. In general, the offshore winds are expected to diminish
slightly later Monday night and Tuesday, but there is some
uncertainty in how much the winds will decrease during this time
period.
The moderate to strong Santa Ana winds coupled with very low
humidities and very dry fuels will likely bring the most dangerous
fire weather conditions we have seen since October 2019 to Los
Angeles and Ventura counties. A particularly dangerous situation
is expected for the Los Angeles County mountains Monday afternoon
and evening due to the unusual combination of damaging wind gusts
of 60 to 75 mph, single digit humidities, and extremely dry
vegetation. New fire ignitions will have the potential for very
rapid fire growth, extreme fire behavior, and long range spotting,
resulting in a significant threat to life and property.
* Winds…North to northeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts 35 to to 50
mph on Monday. Strongest winds from Ventura to Malibu and the
Hollywood Hills Monday morning into mid afternoon Monday. Winds
shifting to onshore across the Ventura coast late Monday
afternoon and evening, with offshore winds redeveloping later
Monday night into Tuesday morning across the LA/Ventura coast,
with gusts generally 25 to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…Lowering rapidly to 15 to 25 percent Monday
morning, then widespread single digit humidities by late Monday
morning and afternoon, and again on Tuesday. Humidities
potentially falling as low as 3 to 5 percent, especially Los
Angeles county. Humidities will rise across the Ventura coast
late Monday afternoon and evening as competing onshore winds
return briefly.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for very rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
will likely occur. A combination of strong winds…very low
relative humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to
extreme fire behavior with very rapid fire spread. Use extreme
caution with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged
to assemble their emergency supply kit and know your evacuation
route.