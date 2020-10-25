Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 3:39PM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON FOR STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR

THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…

.Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds are expected to develop

across most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties late tonight

through Tuesday, likely the strongest Santa Ana event we have

seen so far this season. The strongest winds are expected late

tonight through Monday evening, when damaging gusts of 60 to

80 mph can be expected in the mountains, gusts of 50 to 60 mph in

the wind prone valleys, and gusts of 35 to 50 mph from the

Ventura coast to Malibu and the Hollywood Hills. The downslope

winds will bring rapid drying, with widespread single digit

humidities by late Monday morning, and continuing through

Tuesday. In general, the offshore winds are expected to diminish

slightly later Monday night and Tuesday, but there is some

uncertainty in how much the winds will decrease during this time

period.

The moderate to strong Santa Ana winds coupled with very low

humidities and very dry fuels will likely bring the most dangerous

fire weather conditions we have seen since October 2019 to Los

Angeles and Ventura counties. A particularly dangerous situation

is expected for the Los Angeles County mountains Monday afternoon

and evening due to the unusual combination of damaging wind gusts

of 60 to 75 mph, single digit humidities, and extremely dry

vegetation. New fire ignitions will have the potential for very

rapid fire growth, extreme fire behavior, and long range spotting,

resulting in a significant threat to life and property.

* Winds…North to northeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts 35 to to 50

mph on Monday. Strongest winds from Ventura to Malibu and the

Hollywood Hills Monday morning into mid afternoon Monday. Winds

shifting to onshore across the Ventura coast late Monday

afternoon and evening, with offshore winds redeveloping later

Monday night into Tuesday morning across the LA/Ventura coast,

with gusts generally 25 to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…Lowering rapidly to 15 to 25 percent Monday

morning, then widespread single digit humidities by late Monday

morning and afternoon, and again on Tuesday. Humidities

potentially falling as low as 3 to 5 percent, especially Los

Angeles county. Humidities will rise across the Ventura coast

late Monday afternoon and evening as competing onshore winds

return briefly.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for very rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

will likely occur. A combination of strong winds…very low

relative humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to

extreme fire behavior with very rapid fire spread. Use extreme

caution with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged

to assemble their emergency supply kit and know your evacuation

route.