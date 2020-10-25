Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 10:10AM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON FOR STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR

THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…

.Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds are expected to develop

across most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties late tonight

through Tuesday, likely the strongest Santa Ana event we have

seen so far this season. The strongest winds are expected late

tonight through Monday evening, when damaging gusts of 60 to 80

mph can be expected in the mountains, gusts of 50 to 60 mph in the

wind prone valleys, and gusts of 35 to 50 mph from the Ventura

coast to Malibu and the Hollywood Hills. The downslope winds will

bring rapid drying, with widespread single digit humidities by

late Monday morning, and continuing through Tuesday. In general,

the offshore winds are expected to diminish slightly later Monday

night and Tuesday, but there is some uncertainty in how much the

winds will decrease during this time period.

The moderate to strong Santa Ana winds coupled with very low

humidities and very dry fuels will likely bring widespread

critical Red Flag fire weather conditions across Los Angeles and

Ventura counties late tonight through Tuesday, with the most

critical fire weather conditions we have seen in Southern

California since October 2019. New fire ignitions will have the

potential for very rapid fire growth, extreme fire behavior, and

long range spotting, resulting in a significant threat to life

and property.

* Winds…North to northeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts 35 to to 50

mph. Strongest winds from Ventura to Malibu and the Hollywood

Hills Monday morning into mid afternoon Monday. Winds shifting

to onshore across the Ventura coast late Monday afternoon and

evening, with offshore winds redeveloping later Monday night

into Tuesday morning across the LA/Ventura coast, with gusts

generally 25 to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…Lowering rapidly to 15 to 25 percent Monday

morning, then widespread single digit humidities by late Monday

morning through Tuesday. Humidities potentially falling as low

as 3 to 5 percent, especially Los Angeles county.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for very rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

will likely occur. A combination of strong winds…very low

relative humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to

extreme fire behavior with very rapid fire spread. Use extreme

caution with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged

to assemble their emergency supply kit and know your evacuation

route.