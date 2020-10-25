Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 10:10AM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON FOR STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR
THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…
.Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds are expected to develop
across most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties late tonight
through Tuesday, likely the strongest Santa Ana event we have
seen so far this season. The strongest winds are expected late
tonight through Monday evening, when damaging gusts of 60 to 80
mph can be expected in the mountains, gusts of 50 to 60 mph in the
wind prone valleys, and gusts of 35 to 50 mph from the Ventura
coast to Malibu and the Hollywood Hills. The downslope winds will
bring rapid drying, with widespread single digit humidities by
late Monday morning, and continuing through Tuesday. In general,
the offshore winds are expected to diminish slightly later Monday
night and Tuesday, but there is some uncertainty in how much the
winds will decrease during this time period.
The moderate to strong Santa Ana winds coupled with very low
humidities and very dry fuels will likely bring widespread
critical Red Flag fire weather conditions across Los Angeles and
Ventura counties late tonight through Tuesday, with the most
critical fire weather conditions we have seen in Southern
California since October 2019. New fire ignitions will have the
potential for very rapid fire growth, extreme fire behavior, and
long range spotting, resulting in a significant threat to life
and property.
* Winds…North to northeast 20 to 40 mph with damaging wind gusts
of 50 to 60 mph. Strongest winds across the eastern Ventura
valleys, Santa Clarita Valley, northern/western portion of the
San Fernando Valley, and the foothills of the San Gabriel
Valley. Winds likely to diminish some Monday night into Tuesday
morning, with gusts generally 25 to 40 mph, except local gusts
to 50 mph in the foothills.
* Relative Humidity…Lowering rapidly to 15 to 25 percent late
tonight into early Monday morning, then widespread single digit
humidities by late Monday Morning through Tuesday. Humidities
potentially falling as low as 3 to 5 percent, driest over Los
Angeles county.
* Impacts…Due to the damaging wind gusts expected with this
event, there will be an increased risk of fire ignitions due to
downed trees and powerlines. If fire ignition occurs, conditions
will be favorable for very rapid fire spread, long range
spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life
and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
will likely occur. A combination of strong winds…very low
relative humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to
extreme fire behavior with very rapid fire spread. Use extreme
caution with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged
to assemble their emergency supply kit and know your evacuation
route.