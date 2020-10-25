Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 10:10AM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON FOR STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES EXCEPT FOR

THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…

.Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds are expected to develop

across most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties late tonight

through Tuesday, likely the strongest Santa Ana event we have

seen so far this season. The strongest winds are expected late

tonight through Monday evening, when damaging gusts of 60 to 80

mph can be expected in the mountains, gusts of 50 to 60 mph in the

wind prone valleys, and gusts of 35 to 50 mph from the Ventura

coast to Malibu and the Hollywood Hills. The downslope winds will

bring rapid drying, with widespread single digit humidities by

late Monday morning, and continuing through Tuesday. In general,

the offshore winds are expected to diminish slightly later Monday

night and Tuesday, but there is some uncertainty in how much the

winds will decrease during this time period.

The moderate to strong Santa Ana winds coupled with very low

humidities and very dry fuels will likely bring widespread

critical Red Flag fire weather conditions across Los Angeles and

Ventura counties late tonight through Tuesday, with the most

critical fire weather conditions we have seen in Southern

California since October 2019. New fire ignitions will have the

potential for very rapid fire growth, extreme fire behavior, and

long range spotting, resulting in a significant threat to life

and property.

* Winds…North to northeast 20 to 40 mph with damaging wind gusts

of 50 to 60 mph. Strongest winds across the eastern Ventura

valleys, Santa Clarita Valley, northern/western portion of the

San Fernando Valley, and the foothills of the San Gabriel

Valley. Winds likely to diminish some Monday night into Tuesday

morning, with gusts generally 25 to 40 mph, except local gusts

to 50 mph in the foothills.

* Relative Humidity…Lowering rapidly to 15 to 25 percent late

tonight into early Monday morning, then widespread single digit

humidities by late Monday Morning through Tuesday. Humidities

potentially falling as low as 3 to 5 percent, driest over Los

Angeles county.

* Impacts…Due to the damaging wind gusts expected with this

event, there will be an increased risk of fire ignitions due to

downed trees and powerlines. If fire ignition occurs, conditions

will be favorable for very rapid fire spread, long range

spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life

and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

will likely occur. A combination of strong winds…very low

relative humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to

extreme fire behavior with very rapid fire spread. Use extreme

caution with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged

to assemble their emergency supply kit and know your evacuation

route.